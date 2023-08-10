Ralph Lauren Reiterates FY23 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenues to be flat to up slightly in constant currency for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the company also continues to expect constant currency revenues to increase approximately low-single digits to last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect a net sales decline of 4.60 percent to $1.63 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 2.80 percent to $6.62 billion for the year.

