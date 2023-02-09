Ralph Lauren Reaffirms FY23 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenues to increase mid- to high-single digits in constant currency for the fourth quarter. Including last year's 53rd week, the Company expects reported revenue to increase 1% to 2% in constant currency to last year.

For fiscal 2023, the company also continues to expect constant currency revenues to increase approximately high-single digits to last year, or about 8%.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect a net sales decline of 4.60 percent to $1.45 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 5.60 percent to $6.64 billion for the year.

