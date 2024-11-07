Ralph Lauren raises FY25 revenue view to 3%-4% from up 2%-3%

The company said, “For Fiscal 2025, the Company now expects constant currency revenues to increase in a range of approximately 3% to 4%. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenues by approximately 40 to 60 basis points in Fiscal 2025. The Company now expects operating margin for Fiscal 2025 to expand approximately 110 to 130 basis points in constant currency, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage. Gross margin is expected to increase approximately 80 to 120 basis points in constant currency. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact gross and operating margins by approximately 20 basis points. The Company’s full year Fiscal 2025 tax rate is now expected to be in the range of approximately 22% to 23%, increasing from 19% in the prior year, following discrete tax benefits recognized in the prior year period. The third quarter tax rate is expected to be approximately 22%. The Company expects capital expenditures for Fiscal 2025 of approximately $250 million to $300 million.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.