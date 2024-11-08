Ralph Lauren price target raised to $258 from $251 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Ralph Lauren (RL) to $258 from $251 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said management’s guidance for 2H highlights confidence in Gross Margin and SG&A/operating leverage.

