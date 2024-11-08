Ralph Lauren price target raised to $257 from $200 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Paul Kearney raised the firm’s price target on Ralph Lauren (RL) to $257 from $200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q2 report. The firm says the company’s accelerating comparable sales growth globally is driving margin expansion.

