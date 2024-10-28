Ralph Lauren price target raised to $225 from $200 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Ralph Lauren (RL) to $225 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm now anticipates better profitability at Ralph Lauren and increased it FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates to $11.30 and $12.65 from $11.20 and $12.50, respectively, the analyst tells investors in a department stores and specialty softlines preview note.

