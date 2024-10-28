News & Insights

Stocks

Ralph Lauren price target raised to $225 from $200 at Guggenheim

October 28, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Ralph Lauren (RL) to $225 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm now anticipates better profitability at Ralph Lauren and increased it FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates to $11.30 and $12.65 from $11.20 and $12.50, respectively, the analyst tells investors in a department stores and specialty softlines preview note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.