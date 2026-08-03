Ralph Lauren Pre-Q1 Earnings: Is It Poised to Surprise Investors?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.86 billion, which indicates an increase of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.26 per share, which indicates growth of 13% from the year-earlier actual. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. Ralph Lauren has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted RL’s Q1 Performance

Ralph Lauren’s quarterly performance is likely to have reflected gains from its strong brand recognition, broad product portfolio and expanding e-commerce operations, all of which have helped strengthen its position. The company’s expanding store network, along with continued investments in innovation and AI integration, highlights its efforts to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving retail landscape and drive growth.



The company’s “Next Great Chapter” initiative has strategically positioned it for success. This initiative aims to bolster the company’s core business and prepare it to seize market opportunities. Ralph Lauren has been experiencing growth in its digital and omnichannel business, significantly increasing customer acquisition and loyalty. Retail and wholesale divisions have been the key pillars, with flagship stores, premium distribution and partnerships expected to have boosted comparable store sales (comps).



For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, management expected revenues to increase in the mid to high-single digits in constant currency. The company anticipated the operating margin to expand 80-120 basis points in constant currency, led by gross margin expansion on gains from AUR growth, and product, geographic and channel mix.



By region, management expects North America revenues to grow in the low-single digits, in line with long-term targets, with momentum in its direct-to-consumer business and healthy wholesale sell-through, partly offset by strategic investments in quality of sales and lower-tier door exits. RL anticipates Europe revenues to grow in the low to mid-single digits on robust underlying growth with a disciplined approach to the consumer backdrop and macro pressures. Ralph Lauren projects Asia revenues to increase in the high-single digits on strong brand momentum and expansion opportunities in major markets. It expects China to grow nearly in the mid-teens this fiscal year.



It has been making significant progress through investments in mobile, omnichannel and fulfillment. The company’s digital strength enables the brand to deepen engagement and expand its reach globally. Digital sales represent a growing share of total revenues, supported by continuous investments in personalization, enhanced mobile capabilities and integrated loyalty programs designed to connect with younger and more diverse consumers. Such positives are expected to reflect in its top and bottom-line results in the quarter under review.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

On the flip side, Ralph Lauren’s cost base continues to rise as it invests in brand activations, technology, digital capabilities and store growth. Management plans to keep marketing around 8% of sales in fiscal 2027. If revenue growth moderates, this higher run-rate of spend could limit near-term margin expansion.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management noted volatility in the operating environment, which raises the risks of plan revisions if demand or costs change. Management’s preliminary fiscal 2027 outlook is based on its assessment of tariffs, inflationary pressures, consumer spending-related risks, supply-chain disruptions and foreign currency volatility.



The company’s outlook indicates prudence around consumer demand and modest cost pressure with respect to recent energy price volatility. Supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures might remain challenges for Ralph Lauren, potentially affecting cost structures and operational efficiency. Additionally, any delays or constraints in the supply chain may impact product availability, particularly for key seasonal and high-demand items, which could disrupt sales and inventory planning.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for RL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ralph Lauren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Ralph Lauren currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Valuation Picture of RL Stock

The RL stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03X, higher than 15.49X of the Textile - Apparel industry.



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The recent market movements show that RL shares have risen 7.3% in the past year compared with the industry's 10.9% growth.



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Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Cintas Corporation CTAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at $1.35, suggesting 12.5% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.97 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. CTAS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



SharkNinja, Inc. SN presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SN’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.10 indicates year-over-year growth of 13.4%.



The consensus estimate for SN’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, indicating a rise of 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. SharkNinja has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average.



Corsair Gaming CRSR currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRSR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $310.1 million, indicating a decline of 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s quarterly earnings per share of 7 cents indicates substantial growth from the 1 cent reported in the prior-year quarter. CRSR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.6%, on average.

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