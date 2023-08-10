News & Insights

Commodities
RL

Ralph Lauren posts surprise rise in quarterly sales

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 10, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details on results in paragraphs 3-4

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren RL.N reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its high-end sweaters, shirts and outdoor clothing saw a strong rebound in China, offsetting a slowdown in luxury spending in the United States.

Luxury brands have seen a pick-up in China demand as the market reopens from COVID-19 curbs, propping up sales at several high-end labels at a time when U.S. demand has cooled.

While China only accounts for 6% of Ralph Lauren's revenue, according to research firm Jane Hali & Associates, the company saw sales in the market jump more than 50% in the first quarter, pulling Asia region revenues up 13% to $378 million.

However, the company forecast second-quarter revenues to be flat to slightly up year over year, compared to analysts' estimate for a 3.3% rise, sending shares down 3% in premarket trading.

Net revenue rose to $1.50 billion in the first quarter, from $1.49 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a marginal drop to $1.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.