Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) delivers shareholders notable 7.7% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.5% in the last week alone

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 31% is below the market return of 72%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Ralph Lauren moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Ralph Lauren share price is down 11% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 17% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -4% per year.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RL Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Ralph Lauren's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Ralph Lauren the TSR over the last 5 years was 45%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Ralph Lauren shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 8.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 14%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 8% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ralph Lauren that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ralph Lauren is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

