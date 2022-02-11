Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ralph Lauren's Debt?

As you can see below, Ralph Lauren had US$1.64b of debt, at December 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$2.99b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.35b net cash.

NYSE:RL Debt to Equity History February 11th 2022

A Look At Ralph Lauren's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ralph Lauren had liabilities of US$2.43b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.98b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.99b and US$542.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.88b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Ralph Lauren has a market capitalization of US$8.94b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Ralph Lauren also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Ralph Lauren grew its EBIT by 639% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ralph Lauren's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Ralph Lauren may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Ralph Lauren generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 92% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While Ralph Lauren does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$1.35b. The cherry on top was that in converted 92% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$727m. So is Ralph Lauren's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ralph Lauren you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

