Ralph Lauren Issues Long-Term Financial Outlook; Reiterates FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren (RL) reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance that was recently provided on its earnings call. Also, the company introduced three-year financial outlook. Over the next three years, from a base of fiscal 2025 through fiscal 2028, the company expects revenue to increase at a compound annual growth rate of mid-single digits in constant currency. Operating margin is expected to expand approximately 100 to 150 basis points by fiscal 2028 in constant currency. Also, capital expenditures are expected to represent approximately 4% to 5% of revenue annually through fiscal 2028.

The company expects to continue returning excess free cash flow to shareholders over the next three years, with plans to return at least $2 billion on a cumulative basis through fiscal 2028 through its regular quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases.

