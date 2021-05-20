Commodities
RL

Ralph Lauren forecasts full-year revenue below estimates

Contributors
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Ralph Lauren Corp forecast full-year sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, anticipating a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to COVID-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States.

Updates with forecast

May 20 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N forecast full-year sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, anticipating a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to COVID-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States.

The retailer, popular for its Polo shirts, said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue on a constant currency basis to increase about 20% to 25%. Analysts were expecting a 31.1% rise.

Shares of the company were down 3% before the bell.

Net revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company reported a net loss of $74.1 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $249.0 million, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular