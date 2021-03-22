Ralph Lauren Establishes Zero Wastewater Cotton Dyeing System

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said Monday that it has established Color on Demand, a multi-phased system, with a clear ambition to deliver the world's first scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system.

By 2025, the company aims to use the Color on Demand platform in more than 80% of the company's solid cotton products

The company noted that every year, trillions of liters of water are used for fabric dyeing alone, generating around 20% of the world's wastewater. The untreated wastewater is incredibly polluting and traditionally required rigorous, lengthy and costly treatment to make the water reusable.

Color on Demand is a new system composed of a set of technologies that will enable the recycling and reuse of all water from the dyeing process.

In addition to significant water savings, Color on Demand dramatically reduces the amount of chemicals, dye, time and energy used in the cotton dyeing process.

Further, Color on Demand also provides a more efficient and sustainable way to color cotton at any point in product manufacturing, rather than at the outset. This will enable significantly shorter lead times for making product color decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.