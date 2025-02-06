RALPH LAUREN Earnings Results: $RL Reports Quarterly Earnings

RALPH LAUREN ($RL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $4.82 per share, beating estimates of $4.62 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $2,143,500,000, beating estimates of $2,074,213,340 by $69,286,660.

RALPH LAUREN Insider Trading Activity

RALPH LAUREN insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R. LAUREN (Vice Chair, Chief Innovation) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,615 shares for an estimated $8,318,353 .

. PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $5,451,902.

RALPH LAUREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of RALPH LAUREN stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

