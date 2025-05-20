RALPH LAUREN Earnings Preview: Recent $RL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RALPH LAUREN ($RL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,691,140,839 and earnings of $2.04 per share.

RALPH LAUREN Insider Trading Activity

RALPH LAUREN insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,357 shares for an estimated $10,706,582 .

. HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340

RALPH LAUREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of RALPH LAUREN stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RALPH LAUREN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

RALPH LAUREN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $268.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $262.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $315.0 on 01/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

