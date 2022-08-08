Ralph Lauren, Disney, News and Fox are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 8, 2022 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Ralph Lauren RL, Disney DIS, News Corp. NWS, and Fox Corp. FOX.

3 Key Takeaways from Q2 Earnings Season

The Q2 earnings season has turned out to be a lot better relative to what the market feared.

The proportion of companies beating Q2 consensus estimates has been on the lower side relative to what we have become used to seeing in recent periods, particularly during the Covid period. But the beats percentages are nevertheless within the historical range, though admittedly towards the lower end of the spectrum.

Importantly, the fear of all-around negative guidance has not come to fruition. While some companies did guide lower, most either reiterated guidance or actually raised their outlook. On the revisions front, estimates for Q3 and beyond have come down, but are not indicative of a major economic downturn.

The following points spotlight the three key takeaways from the Q2 earnings season.

First , most companies beat consensus EPS and revenue estimates, though the beats percentages have been relatively on the lower side.

For the 433 S&P 500 members that have reported Q2 results through Friday, August 5, earnings and revenues are up +7.7% and +15.4%, respectively from the same period last year, with 77.4% beating EPS estimates and 69.3% beating revenue estimates.

The 77.4% EPS beats percentage is the lowest for this group of 433 index members since the first quarter of 2020. That said, the beats percentage is only modestly below the 78.2% average for the last 5 years (preceding 20 quarters).

Second , estimates for the current period (2022 Q3) have come down in recent weeks, with the current +2.9% earnings growth rate down from +8.1% in mid-June, as the revisions chart below shows.

Aggregate Q3 earnings estimates have declined -4.6% since mid-June, with 13 of the 16 Zacks sectors suffering negative revisions and three sectors enjoying positive revisions.

Estimates have come down the most for the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Conglomerates and the Technology sectors. On the positive side, estimates have gone up for the Energy, Autos and Utility sectors.

The positive revisions trend for the Energy sector has been a persistent feature of the overall earnings picture in recent periods. In this respect, the Q3 revisions trend is consistent with what we had been seeing in other recent periods as well, with higher estimates for the Energy sector offsetting cuts elsewhere.

That said, Q3 estimates outside the Energy sector have dropped relatively more than what we saw ahead of the Q2 earnings season.

Third , aggregate Q2 earnings for the S&P 500 index are on track to reach a new all-time quarterly record.

The big contributing factor to the record earnings haul in Q2 is the blockbuster Energy sector results.

This Week’s Docket

Through Friday, August 5, 433 S&P 500 members or 86.5% of the index’s total membership, had reported Q2 results. We have another 25 index members on deck to report results this week, including Ralph Lauren and media players like Disney, News Corp., Fox Corp. and others.

Please note that while the Q2 reporting cycle is entering its final phase for these large-cap operators, plenty of small- and mid-cap players have yet to report quarterly results. The total number of companies scheduled to report results this week is more than 900, with most in that small- and mid-cap category.

The Current Earnings Backdrop

The chart below shows current expectations (and actuals) on a quarterly basis.

The +6.2% earnings growth in 2022 Q2 on +13.8% higher revenue is the ‘blended’ picture for the quarter, meaning this growth rate represents the actual results from the 433 index members and estimates for the still-to-come companies.

Excluding the strong contribution from the Energy sector, Q2 earnings drops from growth to a decline of -4.1%.

As we saw earlier in the context of estimate revisions for Q3, a similar downward adjustment is underway for the full-year estimates as well. But growth is still expected to be positive next year and the year after, hardly a recessionary outlook.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.