Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Opinions on Analyst Upgrades and Buy Ratings

Recent discussions on X surrounding Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) have been notably active, spurred by a flurry of analyst upgrades and positive forecasts. Many users have highlighted a recent 'Buy' rating from a major financial institution, with price targets suggesting significant upside potential for the stock. The buzz also centers on the company’s robust earnings growth and strategic moves in the luxury fashion space, which have fueled optimism among investors.

Additionally, there’s a palpable excitement on the platform regarding options activity, with specific call strikes drawing attention as indicators of market confidence in RL’s future performance. Posts on X reflect a strong focus on the brand’s ability to maintain pricing power and adapt to consumer trends, positioning it as a standout in the luxury sector. This wave of positive sentiment underscores the broader narrative of Ralph Lauren as a compelling player in the current market landscape.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Ralph Lauren Corporation insiders have traded $RL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICE LOUVET (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,357 shares for an estimated $10,706,582 .

. HALIDE ALAGOZ (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,724 shares for an estimated $1,916,340

Ralph Lauren Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Ralph Lauren Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $281.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $384.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $262.0 on 04/22/2025

