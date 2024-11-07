Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Ralph Lauren (RL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $208.48 in the previous session. Ralph Lauren has gained 44.3% since the start of the year compared to the 7.9% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -15.4% return for the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2024, Ralph Lauren reported EPS of $2.7 versus consensus estimate of $2.45.

For the current fiscal year, Ralph Lauren is expected to post earnings of $11.33 per share on $6.75 billion in revenues. This represents a 9.89% change in EPS on a 1.77% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.66 per share on $7.03 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.78% and 4.2%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Ralph Lauren may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Ralph Lauren has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.1X versus its peer group's average of 8.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Ralph Lauren currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Ralph Lauren fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Ralph Lauren shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does RL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB). KTB has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Kontoor Brands, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 9.60%, and for the current fiscal year, KTB is expected to post earnings of $5.28 per share on revenue of $2.6 billion.

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. have gained 8.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.96X and a P/CF of 16.68X.

The Textile - Apparel industry may rank in the bottom 59% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RL and KTB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

