Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.35, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RL was $117.35, representing a -17.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.06 and a 83.65% increase over the 52 week low of $63.90.

RL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) and Tapestry, Inc. (TPR). RL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports RL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 247.45%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RL Dividend History page.

