Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $108.9, the dividend yield is 2.53%.
The previous trading day's last sale of RL was $108.9, representing a -23.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.06 and a 10.75% increase over the 52 week low of $98.33.
RL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL). RL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.35. Zacks Investment Research reports RL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 331.54%, compared to an industry average of 34.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rl Dividend History page.
