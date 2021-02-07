Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$120

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. Ralph Lauren missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of US$1.4b and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.61, falling short by 2.7% and 4.8% respectively. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:RL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

After the latest results, the 18 analysts covering Ralph Lauren are now predicting revenues of US$5.64b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Ralph Lauren forecast to report a statutory profit of US$6.00 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.68b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.34 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 8.5% to US$120, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Ralph Lauren, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$147 and the most bearish at US$92.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Ralph Lauren shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ralph Lauren is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 29%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.9% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 10% next year. So it looks like Ralph Lauren is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Ralph Lauren. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Ralph Lauren analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Ralph Lauren (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.