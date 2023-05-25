Ralph Lauren Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $32.3 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $24.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $60.9 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.54 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $32.3 Mln. vs. $24.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

