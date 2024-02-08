Ralph Lauren Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $276.6 million, or $4.19 per share. This compares with $216.5 million, or $3.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $275.1 million or $4.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $1.93 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $276.6 Mln. vs. $216.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.19 vs. $3.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.54 -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

