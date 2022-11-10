Ralph Lauren Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $150.5 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $193.3 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $154.0 million or $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.58 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $150.5 Mln. vs. $193.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.18 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.08 -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

