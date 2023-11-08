Ralph Lauren Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) revealed a profit for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $146.9 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $150.5 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.63 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $146.9 Mln. vs. $150.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.19 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.92 -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.