Ralph Lauren Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):

-Earnings: -$39.1 million in Q2 vs. $182.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.53 in Q2 vs. $2.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $107.1 million or $1.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.90 per share -Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q2 vs. $1.71 billion in the same period last year.

