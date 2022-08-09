Ralph Lauren Corp. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $123.4 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $164.7 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $134.6 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $1.49 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $123.4 Mln. vs. $164.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

