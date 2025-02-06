Ralph Lauren Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $297.4 million, or $4.66 per share. This compares with $276.6 million, or $4.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $307.9 million or $4.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $2.143 billion from $1.934 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $297.4 Mln. vs. $276.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.66 vs. $4.19 last year. -Revenue: $2.143 Bln vs. $1.934 Bln last year.

