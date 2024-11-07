Ralph Lauren Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $147.9 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $146.9 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $162.1 million or $2.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.726 billion from $1.633 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $147.9 Mln. vs. $146.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.31 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.726 Bln vs. $1.633 Bln last year.

