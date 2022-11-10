Ralph Lauren Climbs On Q2 Revenue Growth, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) are gaining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported an increase in second-quarter revenues, compared to the prior year.

Further, the luxury lifestyle products provider maintained full-year fiscal 2023 outlook in constant currency. Net revenue is expected to increase high-single-digits for the full year. For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to increase low- to mid-single digits in constant currency from the prior year.

Net revenue for the second quarter increased 5 percent to $1.579 billion from $1.504 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $96.01, up 6.39 percent from the previous close of $90.24, on a volume of 366,653.

