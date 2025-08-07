Markets
RL

Ralph Lauren Boosts FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

August 07, 2025 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the second quarter in about high-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues to increase in the low to mid-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis, up from the prior forecast for growth in the low-single digits.

On average, analysts polled expect net sales growth of 5.38 percent to $1.82 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 5.04 percent to $7.44 billion for the year.

The company noted that the outlook is based on its best assessment of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, including tariffs, inflationary pressures, and other consumer spending-related headwinds, global supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency volatility, among other factors.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.