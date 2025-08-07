Ralph Lauren Boosts FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the second quarter in about high-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues to increase in the low to mid-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis, up from the prior forecast for growth in the low-single digits.

On average, analysts polled expect net sales growth of 5.38 percent to $1.82 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 5.04 percent to $7.44 billion for the year.

The company noted that the outlook is based on its best assessment of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, including tariffs, inflationary pressures, and other consumer spending-related headwinds, global supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency volatility, among other factors.

