Ralph Lauren Boosts FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook; Stock Down 6.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the fourth quarter in about mid-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues to increase in the high-single to low-double digits on a constant currency basis, up from the prior forecast for a growth of 5 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect net sales growth of 3.92 percent to $1.76 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 10.06 percent to $7.79 billion for the year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, RL is trading on the NYSE at $331.88, down $22.85 or 6.44 percent.

