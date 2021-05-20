Commodities
Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

Mehr Bedi
Nivedita Balu
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Ralph Lauren Corp posted its first revenue beat in four quarters on Thursday, as vaccinations and stimulus checks encouraged more Americans to splurge on its high-end apparel while demand remained strong in China.

Net revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

