Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates
May 20 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N posted its first revenue beat in four quarters on Thursday, as vaccinations and stimulus checks encouraged more Americans to splurge on its high-end apparel while demand remained strong in China.
Net revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
