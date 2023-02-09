Commodities
RL

Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 09, 2023 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its high-end clothing and accessories held up amid expectations of some affluent customers reining in spending on luxury goods.

Net revenue rose 1% to $1.83 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts had expected $1.76 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.