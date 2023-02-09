Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its high-end clothing and accessories held up amid expectations of some affluent customers reining in spending on luxury goods.

Net revenue rose 1% to $1.83 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts had expected $1.76 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

