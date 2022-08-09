Commodities
Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ralph Lauren Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, helped by firm demand for its higher-priced clothing and accessories from affluent consumers in the United States and Europe despite decades-high inflation.

The company's revenue rose to $1.49 billion in the first quarter ended July 2 from $1.38 billion, a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

