Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, helped by firm demand for its higher-priced clothing and accessories from affluent consumers in the United States and Europe despite decades-high inflation.

The company's revenue rose to $1.49 billion in the first quarter ended July 2 from $1.38 billion, a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

