Ralph Lauren Backs FY23 Sales View; Sees Revenue Growth Rise Over 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), a provider of luxury lifestyle products, on Monday reaffirmed its sales outlook for the fiscal 2023. In addition, the fashion firm said it expects revenue growth increase over the next three years.

For the fiscal 2023, the company still expects its constant currency revenue to increase approximately high single digits, centered at around 8 percent. Analysts, on average, expect the company to report net revenue of $6.32 billion.

From a base of financial year 2022 through 2025, Ralph Lauren expects a rise in sales growth to a compound annual growth rate of mid- to high-single digits in constant currency.

Operating profit growth is also anticipated to exceed the rate of top-line growth on continued rise in operating margin.

The company plans to return around $2 billion to shareholders, through the fiscal 2025 via its regular cash dividends and share repurchases.

