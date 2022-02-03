Ralph Lauren Again Boosts FY22 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenues to increase approximately 17 to 18 percent in constant currency for the fourth quarter.

The company also raised its revenue growth guidance for the full year 2022 to approximately 39 to 41 percent in constant currency from the prior forecast of 34 to 36 percent in constant currency.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the net sales growth of 9.7 percent to $1.41 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 34.9 percent to $5.94 billion for the year.

