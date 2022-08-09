Ralph Lauren Affirms FY23 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) affirmed its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023. It also provided revenue growth outlook for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect constant currency revenues to increase approximately high single digits, centered around 8 percent.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue growth to be in a range centered around 11 percent in constant currency. Foreign currency is expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately 750 basis points.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the net sales of $1.58 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 2.4 percent to $6.37 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.