(RTTNews) - Ralph Dommermuth informed United Internet that he had received several offers for block acquisitions of shares in the company.

In addition, Mr. Dommermuth informed the company that, in case one or more block acquisitions were to be agreed upon, he is considering to make a voluntary acquisition offer to increase its stake in United Internet to an extent that is reduced by any block acquisitions compared with the ad hoc-notification of United Internet AG dated 4 November 2021, or to refrain from making a voluntary acquisition offer to the shareholders of United Internet AG altogether.

According to Dommermuth, if a voluntary acquisition offer were to be made to the extent originally communicated or to a lesser extent, this would probably take place in the first half of January 2022.

The company was further informed that Dommermuth has not yet made a decision neither to enter into any block acquisition(s), nor to make or not make an voluntary acquisition offer. The decision depends on the financing, the outcome of the assessment and negotiation of the received offers and the the further development of the capital market.

