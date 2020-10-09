Rallying-WRC adds Monza to calendar as final round of the season

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published

Rally Monza, based at the Italian Grand Prix circuit outside Milan, has been added to the world rally championship calendar as the final round of a COVID-19 hit season, organisers said on Friday.

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Rally Monza, based at the Italian Grand Prix circuit outside Milan, has been added to the world rally championship calendar as the final round of a COVID-19 hit season, organisers said on Friday.

The Dec. 4-6 short format asphalt event, with some 220km of special stages involving the high-speed circuit and roads in the surrounding countryside, will stretch the championship to eight rounds.

It will be the second round held in Italy after this weekend's rally in Sardinia.

The country is also hosting three Formula One grands prix for the first time.

"As the final round of the championship, there’s a strong chance both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ WRC titles could go right down to the wire on Monza’s roads," said WRC promoter managing director Jona Siebel in a statement.

"This type of rally is rare in our championship but will provide a thrilling finale to an unpredictable year."

Rally Monza, an end of year event held since 1978 and bringing together rally, circuit and celebrity racers, has been won seven times in the past by MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.

Other past winners include ex-F1 racer Robert Kubica and rally great Sebastian Loeb.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More