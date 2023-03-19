US Markets

Rallying-Ogier wins in Mexico for a record seventh time

Credit: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI

March 19, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Toyota's world championship part-timer Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Mexico for a record seventh time on Sunday, one more than old rival Sebastien Loeb.

The Frenchman, an eight-times world champion, also went top of the overall standings after finishing 27.5 seconds clear of Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville in the Guanajuato-based event.

Ogier had 56 points to Neuville's 53 after three rounds.

"The car was great this weekend and it was a faultless rally for us and the team," said Ogier of his second event of a limited season.

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans was third for Toyota with reigning champion and team mate Kalle Rovanpera fourth.

The next rally is in Croatia from April 20-23.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.