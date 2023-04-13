Rallying-Irish driver Craig Breen dies after crash in Croatia

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

April 13, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Irish world rally championship driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test in Croatia, Hyundai Motorsport said in a statement on Thursday.

The team said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident just after midday local time.

Motorsport.com reported that Breen's car went off the road while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.