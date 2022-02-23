World Markets

Rallying-FIA condemns online racist abuse of Kenyan driver Kimathi

Contributor
Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Published

The FIA has condemned the online racist abuse directed at Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi in the build-up to his Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) debut at this week's Rally Sweden.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The FIA has condemned the online racist abuse directed at Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi in the build-up to his Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) debut at this week's Rally Sweden.

Motor sport's governing body said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that abuse is reported to the relevant authorities.

Kimathi, 27, was targeted on social media following posts by the Junior WRC on his pre-season tests.

"We are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and abuse must be highlighted and eliminated," the FIA said in a statement on its website.

"There is no place for it in our sport and in society."

Kimathi, the son of Safari Rally Kenya CEO and Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi, is the only Black driver competing at Rally Sweden.

Rally Sweden, which is the first of five races on the Junior WRC calendar, begins later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Is Russia-Ukraine Priced Into The Market?

Feb 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular