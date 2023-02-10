Rallying-Breen leads Tanak after lively first day in Sweden

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ireland's Craig Breen led a snowy Rally Sweden for Hyundai after winning three stages on Friday but M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak was just 2.6 seconds behind.

Breen, who is returning to the championship with a part-time drive, trailed Tanak through the morning stages but hit the front in the afternoon and then kept the Estonian at bay as darkness fell.

"It’s definitely been one of my strongest days," said the Irish driver."Last year I was usually upside down or stuck in a hedge somewhere, so it's music to my ears to be in the lead tonight."

Finland's Esapekka Lappi was in third place for Hyundai with Welshman Elfyn Evans fourth for Toyota in the second round of the season after the Monte Carlo opener.

Toyota's reigning champion Finn Kalle Rovanpera was in fifth place after opening the road for others and conditions favouring the later runners.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.