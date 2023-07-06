Rallye (EPA:RAL) Price Target Decreased by 63.64% to 0.20

The average one-year price target for Rallye (EPA:RAL) has been revised to 0.20 / share. This is an decrease of 63.64% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.53% from the latest reported closing price of 1.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallye. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAL is 0.00%, a decrease of 45.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 482K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.