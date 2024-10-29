Rallybio’s trial applications of RLYB212 in pregnant women with FNAIT approved

Rallybio (RLYB) Corporation announced the approval of its clinical trial applications CTAs for a Phase 2 clinical trial of RLYB212 in pregnant women at higher risk for HPA-1a alloimmunization and fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia FNAIT . With these approvals from the European Medicines Agency EMA and the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency MHRA , Rallybio will begin to activate Phase 2 clinical sites and expects to initiate screening of participants in the fourth quarter of 2024. “Securing these CTA approvals from European health authorities to advance RLYB212 into a Phase 2 trial is a significant achievement. These approvals are a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team and our partners as we advance this first ever program to prevent maternal alloimmunization and FNAIT,” said Stephen Uden, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio. “We are activating clinical sites and expect to initiate screening this quarter, which will mark another important step toward achieving our mission to prevent FNAIT and its potentially devastating consequences.”

