Rallybio Says Co-founder Stephen Uden To Replace Martin Mackay As CEO

June 29, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rallybio Corporation (RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for severe and rare diseases, announced on Thursday that its MD, COO, and co-founder Stephen Uden will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer starting August 1. The transition will see Martin Mackay, the current CEO, taking on the position of Executive Chairman.

As CEO, Uden will continue as President and oversee Rallybio's strategic operations.

Prior to joining Rallybio, Uden held the position of Head of Research at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

