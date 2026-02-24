Rallybio (RLYB) Price Target Increased by 700.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Rallybio (NasdaqCM:RLYB) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 700.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.54% from the latest reported closing price of $5.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rallybio. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLYB is 0.48%, an increase of 320.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 29,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 4,195K shares representing 79.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,636K shares representing 68.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 3,631K shares representing 68.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 3,302K shares representing 62.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,028K shares representing 57.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

