RallyBio (RLYB) Partners With J&J & Gets $6.6M Funding, Stock Up

Rallybio Corporation’s RLYB shares surged 82.8% on Apr 11, after the company announced that it has collaborated with J&J JNJ to develop complementary therapeutic approaches aimed at reducing the risk of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). Additionally, the company also received an equity investment of $6.6 million from J&J as part of the deal.

RallyBio is presently developing RLYB212, a novel human monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody, to prevent pregnant individuals from alloimmunizing, which curbs the risk of FNAIT and its potentially devastating consequences in their fetuses and newborns.

Alloimmunising is a form of an immune response to foreign antigens upon exposure to genetically different cells or tissues.

Per the terms of the collaboration agreement, JNJ is seeking to raise awareness of its own FNAIT clinical program in connection with Rallybio’s separate ongoing FNAIT natural history study on investigational therapeutic candidate, RLYB212, by providing funding to the latter. RLYB is further eligible to receive additional payments under the collaboration.

Management stated that the development program of RLYB212 is currently the only investigational therapy under clinical development to address the needs of pregnant individuals at risk of FNAIT who have not alloimmunized.

Rallybio’s FNAIT natural history study is designed to report a preliminary dataset for HPA-1a alloimmunization frequency in a diverse population, which is intended to support a future RLYB212 registration study. However, pregnant individuals who are already alloimmunized are neither eligible for inclusion in the natural history study nor for potential preventative treatment with Rallybio’s RLYB212.

Being alloimmunized signifies that such patients already have the alloantibodies that can cause FNAIT.

On the other hand, J&J is currently developing its own investigational monoclonal antibody targeting FcRn, nipocalimab, in a phase III study in pregnant individuals who are already alloimmunized. Hence, preventative treatment with RLYB212 in this study population will not be ideal.

The complementary clinical programs of J&J and RallyBio together, if successful, will provide pregnant individuals at risk of developing FNAIT with a potential treatment option, regardless of their alloimmunization status.

RallyBio is currently gearing up to initiate a phase II dose confirmation study for RLYB212 in pregnant individuals at higher risk of alloimmunization and FNAIT in the second half of 2024.

