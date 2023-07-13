Rally pushes some Ukraine bonds to highest since Russia invasion

Adds IMF quote, updates bond prices

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government bonds jumped as much as 3.6 cents on the dollar on Thursday before retracing, with some hitting the highest level since Russia invaded its neighbourin February last year.

Ukraine's longest-term bond, its 2041 maturing issue XS1303929894=TE, rose the most to trade as high as 44 cents, having fallen as low as 14 cents shortly after the invasion.

By 1543 GMT, the 2041 had tempered gains to trade at 43.73 on the dollar. Most of the government's other bonds also saw gains of more than 2 cents. XS1303921487=TE

"The Ukrainian economy is showing remarkable resilience and recent economic developments point to a gradual economic recovery in 2023, although the outlook obviously remains highly uncertain as exceptionally high war-related uncertainty persists," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said in a scheduled press briefing on Thursday.

(Reporting By Libby George in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York; editing by Marc Jones and Mark Heinrich)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.